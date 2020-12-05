Pleasant Grove Schools complete Safe Room project, will finish semester in-person

After months of construction, Pleasant Grove Public Schools completed its safe room project at the beginning of November and it is completely operational.

According to Superintendent Scott Roper, the district can utilize the safe room as it need and so social distance will allow.

Roper said the safe room can hold up to 300 students, and when it's not being used for inclement weather, it serves as locker rooms.

In addition, Roper said the district also expanded the gym floor and replaced the bleachers.

Roper said on Monday, Nov. 30, Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved the district to utilize a portion of their sales tax funds to pay for the remaining costs the project.

Along with sales tax funds, Roper said the project was funded by money from a Bond Issue the community approved in February of 2019.

“The safe room is to provide proper protection for our students during inclement weather,” Roper said. “The bond issue also funded the replacement of a 40-year old sewage lift station."

Roper said the lift station was replaced in August of 2019 and the Safe Room Project broke ground in January of 2020.

In addition to the completion of the safe room, Roper said students returned from distance learning this week and the district expects to complete the semester with in-person instruction barring high positive case and quarantine numbers.

Roper said since the beginning of the school year Pleasant Grove has had five to 10 positive cases but hopes to complete the semester safely and return to in-person instruction after the holiday break.

However, the superintendent said if the district needs to go to distance learning again it is now one-to-one and can provide an iPad or tablet to all of its students.

