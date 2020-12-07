Seminole schools to move to distance learning for one day

Seminole Public Schools will move in-person learners to distance learning on Wednesday, December 9 for one day.

This is in response to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Seminole, following the Thanksgiving holiday week, and a shortage of teachers and staff at some sites due to first-level quarantines.

Teachers and school employees will be teaching and working at the school sites for this distance-learning day, and will notify students and parents regarding availability to be contacted with any questions or need for help during the day.

The school plans to send meals for Wednesday home with students on Tuesday afternoon.

The school will continue to review data and recommendations from the Health Department, the State Department of Education, and the School Nurse and Chief COVID Officer on a day-by-day basis for the next two weeks.

The Fall semester is scheduled to end at the close of the instructional day on Friday, December 18 and will resume for students on Tuesday, January 5.

Any changes will be announced as soon as they are available.

Athletics and extra-curricular classes, practices and games will continue during any upcoming distance days, unless otherwise announced.

With the continued increase in positive COVID-19 cases statewide and locally, the district is ramping up efforts to increase internal communication.

Each site will be represented on a Solutions Team that will collaborate when necessary, and administration is creating a Google-Board to post message updates for employees.

The Solutions Team is hoping to add representative members from the City of Seminole, the local Health Department, the Seminole Hospital and business and industry (employers) representing the Seminole Chamber of Commerce.

For more information regarding the Solutions Team, please contact Mr. Rigney at the High School; and for information regarding the Google-Board contact Ms. Willmett at BLS and/or the District Administration and Educational Services Center.

The Solutions Team plans to meet when necessary using a virtual format such as Zoom, and will try to keep meetings to 15 minutes or less.