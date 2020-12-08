Shawnee High School to move to distance learning

Elisabeth Slay

Shawnee High School will move all of its students to distance learning from Wednesday, Dec. 9 to Friday, Dec. 18 due to a high volume of staff members in quarantine and isolation because of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Shawnee Public School Superintendent Dr. April Grace, this means SHS students will continue in distance learning through the end of the Fall semester.

"Students will continue their daily learning assignments in Canvas," Grace said. "For those students who need individual help, teachers will be available by appointment either through Zoom or in person."

Grace said students will need to communicate with teachers through Canvas or email to schedule both Zoom and in-person appointments and no student should be on campus without one.

In addition, Grace said the district will continue to provide pick-up meals during each distance learning at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the north side of SHS.

"This is a drive-through or walk-up pick-up option for families," Grace said. "Students involved in in-season athletics will be contacted by their coaches regarding any practice or game schedules."

The superintendent said it is the goal of the district to ensure the safety of its students and employees.

"Thank you for your support of our schools during this difficult time," Grace said. "For now, please continue to wear face coverings when in public or around others, remember to watch your distance, wash your hands frequently, and monitor the health of your family daily."