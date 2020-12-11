Shawnee Mall to offer COVID-19 friendly visits with Santa

The Shawnee Mall will begin offering photos and visits with Santa Saturday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 24.

According to Shawnee Mall Marketing Director Mindy Mew-Palmer, visitors are encouraged to schedule a time to see Santa to stagger people and limit line lengths.

Mew-Palmer said Cherry Hills Programs out of New Jersey is the company taking Santa photos and they encourage families to schedule an appointment, wear masks and socially distance.

The mall, Meew-Palmer said, will have stickers on the floor near the Santa set indicating that people should stand six feet apart.

In addition, Mew-Palmer said people will be taking socially distance photos with Santa as there will be a bench for families to sit on six feet from Santa and that will be an additional six from the camera person.

While scheduled appointments are encouraged, Mew-Palmer said walk-ins are welcome to visit Santa the first and last hour of every day and in-between scheduled appointments.

To make an appointment to see Santa families can visit https://reservations.cherryhillprograms.com/scheduling/96Jsz_E9:shawnee-mall.