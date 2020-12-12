Bethel schools to finish semester with distance learning

Due to a sudden increase in student and staff quarantines Bethel Public Schools will complete the Fall semester with distance learning Dec. 14-18.

According to a statement from the district, a lack of substitute teachers and bus drivers contributed to the decision to go to virtual learning.

The statement said all extracurricular activities for this week are suspended, rescheduled or cancelled.

"Our staff has worked diligently to maintain a safe and secure educational environment for our students," the statement said. "We have been more fortunate than most in days lost to COVID situations."

The district said it believes the best way that students learn is in the classroom but it's first responsibility is to the health and safety of students and staff.

"We will get through these difficult times and be stronger for it," the district said. "We know, understand and respect how difficult this is on families."

The district said it will monitor the pandemic, reevaluate the situation over Christmas break and determine its new direction in 2021.

