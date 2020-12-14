Seminole Schools to move to distance learning after the holidays

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole Public Schools will begin the semester holiday at the end of the instructional day on Friday December 18 and return for the Spring semester with a move from in-person learning to Distance Learning on Tuesday January 5th thru Friday January 8th (Four days of Distance Classes).

This is in response to the CDC recommendations not to travel and/or gather in large groups during the holidays.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that anyone who does travel, should get tested 3-5 days after travel and stay home for seven days after travel.

Even if you test negative, stay home for the full seven days.

If you test positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

And, if you do not get tested, it is safest to stay home for 10 days after travel and avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-planner/index.html)

The four (4) days of Distance Learning (January 5, 6, 7, 8) will provide students and families the opportunity to follow these CDC recommendations, including time to isolate and monitor for symptoms following the scheduled holiday break. In-Person Learning is expected to resume on Monday January 11th.

The school plans to distribute meals during the Distance Days January 5 – 8. More information will be released prior to the semester break regarding the distribution of meals and students’ digital devices.

Athletics and extra-curricular classes/ practices and games will continue during these scheduled Distance Days, unless otherwise announced. Students who have traveled or been in large group gatherings during the holiday break will be exempted from these practices, classes, games, and events until January 11.

Semester exams are scheduled for the week of December 14 – 18. These vary from building to building. Please check with your child’s teacher or principal if you have any questions about the scheduled Distance Learning Days, semester exams and/or any of the end of the semester activities.

On behalf of Seminole Schools, we extended best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.