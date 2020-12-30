Local law enforcement prepares for New Year's Eve

As New Year's Eve approaches, various local law enforcement agencies are preparing to patrol the streets and keep communities safe for the holiday.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, the Sheriff’s Office will work with other local law enforcement agencies to patrol certain areas throughout the county during New Year's Eve.

Booth said the Sheriff's Office uses a program they developed to determine which areas are the busiest as far as traffic infractions, drunk drivers and other situations.

Deputies will use data from the program and send teams of deputies to certain areas to patrol on New Year's Eve, he said.

While New Year’s Eve can be a busy night for law enforcment, Booth said due to COVID-19, he anticipates less people will be out and about, but the Sheriff's Office is prepared for whatever may occur.

The sheriff also said he encourages people to be safe if they plan to drink and celebrate the holiday.

"If you plan on consuming alcohol or other adult substances that may impair you, be responsible," Booth said. "Have a designated driver or take the keys away from a friend who might drink or drive."

In addition to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office, the Tecumseh Police Department will have extra patrols on New Year's Eve.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney encourages people to utilize any services that provide other means of transportation if people drink or celebrate the holiday.

Kidney said the department is adding extra patrols to the evening hours of New Year's Eve.

Along with Tecumseh, the Shawnee Police Department will also have extra patrols helping keep the streets safe on New Year's Eve.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the Shawnee Police Department will have two Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over saturation patrols to help prevent any drinking and driving.

Lozano also said the department encourages people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines when ringing in the new year, which include wearing masks, not meeting in large groups and socially distancing.

