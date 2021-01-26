Seminole elementary school moves to distance learning through Feb. 1

News-Star staff reports

Due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19, Wilson Elementary School in Seminole Public Schools will be in distance learning through Monday, Feb. 1.

Students may return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

With the change, iPads and Chromebooks were distributed Monday for first through third graders.

School meals were also available for pick up at the Seminole Middle School Cafeteria and five days worth of meals were distributed for each student affected.

For more information, call (405) 382-5085.