Over 700 teachers, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Around 745 teachers and education staff from various school participated in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday hosted by SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee and the Pottawatomie County Health Department.
Physical Education teacher at Shawnee Middle School Larry James getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy of Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools.

About 745 teachers and education staff from various schools in Pottawatomie County participated in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday hosted by SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee and the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

The school districts with educators attending the clinic included Shawnee, Tecumseh, Asher, Bethel, Dale, Earlsboro, Maud, Macomb, McLoud, South Rock Creek, North Rock Creek, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Grove and Pleasant Grove.

According to Carla Tollett, SSM Health communications and marketing consultant, those who received their first shots will receive their second round of shots March 25-26.