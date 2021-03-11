COVID-19 relief funds available to students enrolled at SSC

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will be releasing a second round of money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to assist students enrolled in the spring semester. The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Education through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) 2021.

Students can apply the funds they receive to any balance they owe on their SSC Student Account. This will assist students who are looking to enroll for the summer or fall semesters but still have a balance remaining on their account. Students wishing to have HEERF II money applied to their accounts must “opt in” during the three-question online application process.

The funds will be distributed to students based on specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Education as well as procedures established by SSC. The amount of money a student receives is based on whether the student has received a Pell grant and the number of hours that they are enrolled in during the spring semester. Pell grant recipients will receive $50 per credit hours, and students who are not Pell grant recipients will receive $40 per credit hour. For example, a student who receives a Pell grant and is enrolled in 15 credit hours would receive $750. Any changes in the number of enrolled hours after April 1 will not be included in the award calculation.

Students were contacted about steps to take to receive funding on March 9. Almost 150 applications were received on the first day.

Students must log in to their financial aid portal on sscok.edu. Once logged in, they will select the HEERF II Application on the menu. Funds will be disbursed at two different points during the semester. Students who apply by Wednesday, March 31, will receive their disbursement on Monday, April 5. Students who submit their applications between April 1 and May 7 will receive their disbursement on Wednesday, May 12.

If students have any questions about the CARES Act funding, they may reach out to the SSC Financial Aid Department at finaid@sscok.edu or visit the COVID-19 page on the College’s website for a Frequently Asked Questions post about the funding.