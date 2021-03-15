Gordon Cooper Technology Center mourns loss of Superintendent Bob Perry

The Shawnee News-Star

Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Shawnee and surrounding communities are morning the loss of Superintendent Bob Perry, who passed away Saturday.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

Perry was a longtime member of the Gordon Cooper Technology Center family; he was selected by the Gordon Cooper Board of Education to be superintendent in the fall of 2018 and officially took over the position in July of 2019.

As superintendent, Perry helped oversee several projects, including the construction and completion of the Marty Lewis Public Safety Center, the new cosmetology facility on Gordon Cooper’s Shawnee campus, a new precision machining program on Gordon Cooper’s Seminole campus as well as Gordon Cooper Technology Center’s 50th anniversary.

Perry, a Shawnee native, began his tenure in career and technical education when he came to Gordon Cooper in 1995.

Over his 26-year career, he served the school and the surrounding communities in several capacities, including director of business and career services and assistant superintendent. He also served on several local boards and committees.

Away from Gordon Cooper, Perry spent time with his family, including his wife, two children and three grandchildren. He also penned 15 books and three plays.