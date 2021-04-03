Vaccine clinic set up at Shawnee senior center

The Pfizer vaccine was administered to area residents Thursday at a clinic sponsored by Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

The clinic, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shawnee Senior Center, was open to anyone age 18 or older who called to make an appointment. Those who arrived were penciled in to receive a second dose in 21 days.

Amy Riggins, recreation facility supervisor for the city of Shawnee, said the vaccine was administered to 35 people Thursday.

To find a location where the vaccine is available, go to vaccinefinder.org/search/