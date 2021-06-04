OSDH to begin statewide text message campaign for COVID-19 vaccine

OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announces it will begin a statewide texting campaign to reach Oklahomans with information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The planned text messages will be sent to residents in areas across the state that have seen lower vaccination uptake rates.

“We are hopeful to reach Oklahomans with additional information about the vaccine to help them make an informed decision about whether to receive it,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “The text messages are not a scam and will never request personal information or money from the recipients. These are intended to provide information regarding available appointments near them and encourage people to learn more about getting the vaccine.”

The text messages are sent by real humans and will identify as sent on behalf of OSDH. It will come from an Oklahoma area code depending on where the individual resides. Individuals can send follow up questions or requests for more information, with an option to reply in Spanish. Recipients can opt-out of receiving the messages at any time.

There will be a series of three text messages distributed across the state. Residents can expect to receive them within two to three days of the following dates:

• June 4

• June 9

• June 15

For Oklahomans ready to receive the vaccine, they can use the state’s vaccine portal, check with their personal provider, or use the federal vaccine finder to check for appointments. Many providers across the state are now also offering walk-in appointments.