Shawnee, SSM Health hospitals limit visitors amid COVID-19 Omicron surge

Oklahoma health care providers say they are in a dire situation due to a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital, one of Oklahoma’s largest health organizations, is resuming limitation of visitors in their facilities and pleading with Oklahomans to follow mitigation efforts proven to limit spread of the virus: get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

This change impacts the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee facilities at 1102 W. MacArthur, which earlier this week reported staff shortages and other impacts related to the ongoing pandemic.

“Due to the Omicron surge, the demand for care in our hospitals is at its highest peak since the start of the pandemic,” said Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “Alongside health care providers statewide, our staff is overwhelmed, and we need the public’s help to get this virus under control.”

SSM Health St. Anthony facilities are limiting visitors to the legal minimum while maintaining accordance with the Oklahoma No Patient Left Alone Act. Details may vary across facilities, but hospital inpatients are welcome to invite one Care Representative, although special circumstances are in place for compassionate care, SSM Health Joyful Beginnings labor and delivery care, SSM Health Cancer Care, SSM Health Behavioral Health patients, patients under isolation precautions (including COVID positive patients) and more.

Earlier this week, Shawnee's hospital reported it was at a zero Intensive Care Unit capacity, while also noting that the Shawnee Emergency Room has had a rate of patients since the holidays.

"In addition, we have and continue to experience the staffing challenges echoed throughout the region," a statement from Shawnee's hospital read. "This will continue to cause strains that will affect COVID and non-COVID patients alike."

There also has been a shift in the Shawnee's hospital's COVID patients who need to be hospitalized, as it was reported that fewer than 10 percent of the vaccinated patients hospitalized have not had the booster dose.

Pottawatomie County reported 403 cases in the latest weekly round of numbers released on Monday, Jan. 10, which compared to 139 cases the previous week. Throughout the pandemic, Pottawatomie County has reported nearly 14,000 cases of COVID-19.

SSM Health is also suggesting many ways everyone can help with mitigation efforts.

In addition to getting vaccinated, wearing masks, washing hands and watching distance, SSM Health St. Anthony recommends the following precautions:

Postpone social gatherings and event attendance until case numbers decrease.

Work from home, if at all possible. If remote work is unavailable, make as many meetings as possible virtual and avoid breakroom gatherings.

Wear a mask over the nose and mouth – preferably a surgical or N-95 or KN-95 mask – when outside your home, regardless of vaccination status.

If you feel sick or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, stay home until you have results of a negative PCR COVID test.

If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1 or visit your nearest emergency room. If you need a routine COVID test but do not require emergency medical treatment, visit www.testokc.com to find the testing location nearest you.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose, visit https://www.ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling.

