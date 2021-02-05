Suspect faces 11 charges in Shawnee pursuit

A Shawnee man who allegedly led Shawnee police on a high-speed chase through the city on Jan. 15 now faces 11 charges, with nine of them listed as felony counts.

Michael Daryl Greenwood, 26, is formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court, with charges alleging the chase reached speeds of 80 miles per hour as the suspect drove through private yards and ran other vehicles off the road.

Greenwood is charged with three felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude police, along with three felony counts of running a road block and possession of a stolen vehicle. The last felony charge is malicious injury to property over $1,000 while the the final two counts in this case are misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and failure to stop/yield.

According to the filed charges, on the night of the chase, Greenwood was in possession of and driving a red 2001 Toyota pickup that had been reported stolen.

He is accused of running three different road blocks during the pursuit — one at Main and Bryan streets; another at Harrison and Oakland streets; and the third south of Ninth Street.

In the assault count, he is accused of using the pickup to ram into two police cars as officers were pursuit, and well as a vehicle occupied by two adults and a minor child.

He is also accused of causing damage to property and leaving a scene when involved in an accident during the pursuit at Center and Ninth streets.

Greenwood, who remains jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on $75,000 bond, is set to appear in court again for a scheduling docket on March 16.

Along with the filed charges is a supplemental page showing Greenwood has two prior felony convictions — assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2013 and false declaration of ownership in pawn in 2017, with those prior convictions increasing punishment ranges, if convicted.

Watch for updates.