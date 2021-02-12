Update: Second-degree murder charge filed in Shawnee crash

An Arizona man originally charged with numerous counts relating to a DUI crash near Shawnee that injured two people now faces a second-degree murder charge after one of the crash victims died from her injuries.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb's office filed the amended charges against Raymond George Jr., 27, Red Valley, Arizona.

George now faces felony charges of Murder in the Second Degree charge and Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or more and causing great bodily injury. He also faces misdemeanors of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, reckless driving and speeding in excess of posted limit.

George remains jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center; his next court date hasn't yet been scheduled.

George is charged in connection with a Jan. 19 crash on Interstate 40 that injured two Macomb residents and later resulted in a woman's death.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hellen I. Pollock, 89, Macomb, died Feb. 2 at OU Medical Center.

She was one of two Macomb residents injured when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck along I-40, with DUI listed as the cause of that crash. The Arizona driver, identified on the report and court records as George, was arrested after the crash and initially charged in this case on Monday, Feb. 1.

The accident occurred about 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 on eastbound I-40 near the U.S. 177 exit in Pottawatomie County.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kelley R. Pollock, 84, Macomb, was eastbound, the patrol said, when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Impala being driven by George, of Red Valley, Arizona.

The impact of the collision caused Pollock's Malibu to depart the roadway to the right and roll one-half time, with the vehicle landing on its top, the OHP reported.

Kelley Pollock was transported by REACT EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the report.

His passenger, Hellen I. Pollock, also went to by REACT ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with internal trunk and leg injuries. OHP's updated report shows she died Feb. 2.

The patrol's report, which lists George's condition as ability impaired, lists cause of the collision as a DUI. George was not injured.

According to jail records, George was arrested after the crash and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on numerous complaints.

Pottawatomie County District Court records show formal charges were filed before Hellen Pollock died; the amended charges were filed Feb. 9 to include a second-degree murder count.

The OHP reports this crash was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard of the Traffic Homicide Unit, and he was assisted by Lt. Kevin Robison of the Legislative Security, Trooper Broden Carls of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County detachment of Troop A, and Trooper Matthew Conway of the Traffic Homicide Unit, with assistance from REACT EMS and ODOT.