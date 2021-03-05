Pott. County jury convicts Shawnee man of murder, permitting child abuse

A Pottawatomie County jury on Friday convicted a Shawnee man of murder in the first-degree, permitting child abuse, in the 2017 death of 2-year-old Jamie Murdock.

The trial for Cashe K. Graham, 26, began Monday in Pottawatomie County District Court and concluded Friday. The jury returned the guilty verdict and recommended he should serve a life sentence without parole. Formal sentencing has been set for April 28.

Graham and the toddler's mother were both charged in 2017 with first-degree murder, child abuse, or in the alternative, first-degree murder, permitting child abuse. The jury found Graham guilty of the alternative count of permitting abuse.

The case for the toddler's mother is still awaiting adjudication.

Watch for updates.