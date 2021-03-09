Shawnee mother sentenced to 12 years in prison for toddler's death

A Shawnee woman avoided a scheduled jury trial Monday and instead pleaded guilty to three felony counts of permitting abuse/enabling abuse in the death of her 2-year-old toddler.

Whitney D. Breslin, 25, waived a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison for each of the three counts, with those sentences running consecutively.

Breslin was charged in the 2017 death of her daughter, 2-year-old Jamie Murdock.

Last week, a Pottawatomie County jury convicted her reported boyfriend, Cashe K. Graham, 26, of murder in the first-degree, permitting child abuse, in the child's dea

The jury returned that guilty verdict late Friday afternoon and recommended Graham should serve a life sentence without parole; his formal sentencing has been scheduled for April 28.

Adjudication for both cases was delayed for various reasons since 2017, including the past year as trial schedules were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breslin will remain jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center until transfer to the Department of Corrections.