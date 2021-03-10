Pott. County jury suggests 130 years for man convicted in lewd acts case

A Pottawatomie County jury has recommended a Shawnee man convicted in a lewd acts case following a trial last week should serve 130 years in prison; a formal sentencing date has been scheduled May 3.

Aaron Charles Buck, 50, was originally charged in 2019 and stood trial last week on four felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16.

The trial, held before Associate District Judge Tracy McDaniel, ended with the jury deciding guilty verdicts on Counts 1, 2 and 4, and an acquittal in Count 3.

As a result of the trial, the jury has recommended Buck should serve 40 years in prison in Count 1, 40 years for Count 2 and 50 years in Count 4.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Buck's formal sentencing has been scheduled for May 3, court records show.

Buck is jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center while awaiting sentencing.

