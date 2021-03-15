Court brief: Two Pottawatomie County trials end with acquittals

News-Star staff

During the Pottawatomie County District Court jury term last week, two different felony trials ended with acquittals for the defendants after two juries returned not guilty verdicts.

Damien Delon Phillips, 37, was originally charged in August 2018 and stood trial on a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Court records show a Pottawatomie County jury found him not guilty March 10. The defendant was released, his bond exonerated and the charge dismissed.

In another case last week, Thomas Hughie Baxter Jr., 43, Shawnee, stood trial on charges of rape and sexual battery, with a Pottawatomie County jury reaching a not guilty verdict, acquitting him, case files show. Charges were dismissed.