Wanette man charged with operating a chop shop, possession of stolen vehicles

A Wanette man has been formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with numerous counts, including operating a chop shop and possession of stolen vehicles, court records show.

Joel Edward Carter, 63, is charged with felonies of operating/dealing with a chop shop, four counts of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor of possession of controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine, the filing shows.

Carter is accused, on or about March 1, of operating a chop shop at 29608 Highway 39 and using that property to store and destroy vehicles he knew to be stolen, the charges allege. He is also accused of having four stolen vehicles — a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, a 2014 GMC Sierra, as well as two Ford F250 trucks, a 2007 and 2011 model.

The court filing shows Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Carter's property on March 1.

According to the charges filed and signed by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Nieman, Carter has previous felony convictions, including concealing stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle from cases in 2008 and 2009.

Carter's next court date on this matter is expected in May.