Crime brief: Shawnee police arrest larceny suspect after pursuit

Shawnee police arrested a suspect Sunday in a larceny from Walmart after a vehicle pursuit end with a short foot chase. That suspect was driving under suspension, had no insurance and was jailed on numerous complaints.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said officers responded to Walmart, 196 E. Mall Dr., for a reported larceny. As officers were responding, dispatch advised the suspect, later identified as Peter Espinoza, 35, left driving westbound on Shawnee Mall Drive in a white Chevy pickup.

Officers located the vehicle at Interstate 40 and Kickapoo, she said, where they attempted a traffic stop. That's when the driver allegedly failed to stop and turned westbound onto 45th Street to U.S. 177, Lozano-Stafford said. He continued south on 177 and turned east on Independence at Leo, where officers said he allegedly rammed two police cars and struck a stop sign. Espinoza exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended, she added.

Espinoza was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on numbers complaints, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding, running a road block, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, marijuana, possession of CDS, methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, damage to property, driving under suspension and no insurance. Formal charges have not been filed in connection with the incident, but case reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office. The suspect also had active felony warrants from another county, the corporal said.