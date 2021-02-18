Pott. County Sheriff's Office: January service stats
During the month of January, 2021, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office had a total of 1,215 calls for service. Calls included, but were not limited to:
• 116 Paper-service attempts
• 449 Traffic Stops
• 61 Animal Complaints
• 184 Phone Messages
• 33 Suspicious Activity Calls
• 43 Suspicious Vehicle Calls
35 Alarm Calls
• 13 Motorist Assists
• 2 Funeral Escorts
• 19 Accidents
• 39 Welfare Checks
• 79 Agency Assist Calls
• 48 Extra Patrols
• 50 Transports
• 5 Noise Complaints
• 44 Warrant arrests
• 31 Sex Offender compliance checks
• 145 Reports taken