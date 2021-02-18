Pott. County Sheriff's Office: January service stats

The Shawnee News-Star

During the month of January, 2021, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office had a total of 1,215 calls for service. Calls included, but were not limited to:

• 116 Paper-service attempts

• 449 Traffic Stops

• 61 Animal Complaints

• 184 Phone Messages

• 33 Suspicious Activity Calls

• 43 Suspicious Vehicle Calls

35 Alarm Calls

• 13 Motorist Assists

• 2 Funeral Escorts

• 19 Accidents

• 39 Welfare Checks

• 79 Agency Assist Calls

• 48 Extra Patrols

• 50 Transports

• 5 Noise Complaints

• 44 Warrant arrests

• 31 Sex Offender compliance checks

• 145 Reports taken