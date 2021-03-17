Pott. County Sheriff's Office lists February statistics
The Shawnee News-Star
During the month of February, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office had a total of 1,022 calls for service.
Calls included, but were not limited to the following:
• 114 paper-service attempts
• 63 animal complaints
• 143 phone messages
• 25 suspicious activity calls
• 22 suspicious vehicle calls
• 52 burglary alarms
• 48 welfare checks
• 49 agency assist calls
• 25 extra patrols
• 17 transports
• 38 warrant arrests
• 140 reports taken