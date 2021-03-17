Pott. County Sheriff's Office lists February statistics

The Shawnee News-Star

During the month of February, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office had a total of 1,022 calls for service.

Calls included, but were not limited to the following:

• 114 paper-service attempts

• 63 animal complaints

• 143 phone messages

• 25 suspicious activity calls

• 22 suspicious vehicle calls

• 52 burglary alarms

• 48 welfare checks

• 49 agency assist calls

• 25 extra patrols

• 17 transports

• 38 warrant arrests

• 140 reports taken