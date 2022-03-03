House recognizes OBNDD drug bust success, largest single-day bust in Oklahoma history

Oklahoma House of Representatives

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday recognized the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDD) and other law enforcement partners for the recent success executing the largest single-day drug bust in state history.

House Resolution 1044, presented by Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, and co-authored by Reps. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, recognizes the diligent work and culmination of a yearlong OBNDD investigation.

"Our law enforcement officers have had a difficult time navigating the waters of enforcing medical marijuana laws over the past few years," Lowe said. "When State Question 788 passed in 2018, it created a 'Wild West' environment in Oklahoma when it comes to medical marijuana. The Legislature had very little time to establish rules and guidelines before medical marijuana grow operations and dispensaries started popping up all over Oklahoma, including illegal operations run by foreign bad actors participating in drug and human trafficking. I am thankful for our hardworking law enforcement officers who, through a year of hard work, shut down a massive illegal operation that had been going on in our state. This resolution is just one small token of the Legislature's gratitude for their service."

On Feb. 22 of this year, OBNDD executed 12 search warrants at nine farms and three houses simultaneously. The agency successfully coordinated with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in five counties to make the raid a success.

According to OBNDD Director, Donnie Anderson, more than 300 law enforcement officers from a number of agencies seized what is estimated to be over $500 million in assets from the illegal operations. More than 100,000 plants and 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana were seized.

HR 1044 states that the Oklahoma House of Representatives stands with all law enforcement agencies and reiterates that organized crime has no place in Oklahoma.