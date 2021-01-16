OBU opens enrollment to public for spring music lessons, choirs

The Shawnee News-Star

The OBU Music Preparatory Department is accepting enrollment for the Spring 2021 session to begin Jan. 25. The department offers high-quality music lessons, classes and choirs to the Shawnee region for all ages and levels. Instruction will be held on campus this spring with safety protocols in place.

Auditions for Shawnee Honor Choir (grades 3-7) and Concert Choir (grades 7-12) will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Auditions require a reservation, which may be made by emailing prep@okbu.edu or calling (405) 585-4329. No previous experience or special preparation is required for the audition.

Individual lessons are offered in piano, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Lessons are scheduled directly with your instructor on a day and time that works best for you. We also offer group piano classes for young beginners ages 5 and 6.

For more information about available programs, rates, faculty bios and enrollment, visit okbu.edu/prep, email prep@okbu.edu or call (405) 585-4329.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.