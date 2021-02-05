Quarantine protocols move Sequoyah Elementary to distance learning until Feb. 16

Staff reports

Shawnee Public Schools announced Thursday that Sequoyah Elementary students are temporarily moving to distance learning because of a substantial number of staff members impacted by quarantine and isolation protocols.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. April Grace said students will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

As a reminder, she said the district is closed Feb. 12 for parent-teacher conferences and Feb. 15 was already scheduled for distance learning.

“Our goal is always to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Thank you for your support of our schools during this difficult time,” Grace said. “We apologize for the inconvenience this creates but appreciate your understanding through these times of uncertainty. For now, please continue to wear face coverings when in public or around others, remember to watch your distance, wash your hands frequently, and monitor the health of your family daily.”

The school's nutrition services staff will provide pick-up meals each digital/distance learning day, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on the east side of the school at the bus drive This is a drive-through or walk-up pick-up option for families.