Bestselling author, speaker coming to OBU March 10

Jennie Allen, New York Times bestselling author of “Get Out of Your Head,” is coming to Oklahoma Baptist University March 10 for Women’s Missions and Ministry Day, an annual event promoting the profound impact women make in missions and ministry around the world every day.

Allen will speak to students during the 10 a.m. chapel service and will headline a ticketed luncheon for Women’s Missions and Ministry Day at 11 a.m. in the OBU Geiger Center. Pre-purchased tickets for the luncheon are required and will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 10 at noon.

Allen is a bestselling author of multiple books and Bible studies, including “Get Out of Your Head,” “Nothing to Prove,” “Anything,” “Restless,” “Chase” and “Stuck.” She is the founder and visionary of IF: Gathering. She is a passionate leader following God's call on her life to catalyze a generation of women to live what they believe. She earned a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Zac, and their four children.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a maximum crowd of 300 students will be allowed entrance into Raley Chapel for the 10 a.m. chapel service. However, tickets are available to the public for purchase for the 11 a.m. luncheon to hear from Allen in a more intimate setting. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at okbu.edu/wmmd beginning Feb. 10 at noon. A limited number of tickets are available as physical distancing protocols will be in place. Net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit student scholarships at OBU.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets beginning Feb. 10 at noon, visit okbu.edu/wmmd.