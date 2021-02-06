Area residents among Park University's fall 2020 graduates

Park University Office of University Engagement

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University recently announced its fall 2020 graduates from the university’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as the Downtown Kansas City (Mo.), Independence (Mo.) and Lenexa (Kan.) campuses. Two Shawnee area students were among those graduates.

Park hosted a virtual all-university commencement ceremony on Dec. 12, featuring keynote speaker Anthony Melchiorri, host, co-creator and co-executive producer of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” series of shows, and a 1990 Park graduate and U.S. military veteran. The graduates were originally scheduled to participate in an in-person ceremony that day at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo., but the event was cancelled earlier in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university had 607 students eligible to graduate — 260 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 347 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

Among the graduates were:

• Ashley R. Sayler, of Roy Utah, who received a Bachelor of Science in Fitness and Wellness. Sayler attended Bethel High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

• Chell Rae Pumala, of Tecumseh, who received an Associate of Science in Management.