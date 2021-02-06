Tecumseh student awarded $25K scholarship

Submitted

Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, has announced the 106 recipients of its prestigious 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship.

Out of tens of thousands of applicants, Skyra Wade, a Tecumseh High School student from Shawnee, was one of the students from across the country to receive this scholarship. This scholarship recognizes students who have remained committed to continuing their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming great personal adversities and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to dispel the belief among young people that the American Dream was no longer attainable. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has become one of the largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States and Canada.

Today, through its members, the association continues to educate American and Canadian students about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the two nations’ free-enterprise systems. The association anticipates awarding a total of $235 million in scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students by its 75th anniversary in 2022.

“Our organization is thrilled to recognize these 106 remarkable scholars,” said James F. Dicke II, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “These students have remained dedicated to furthering their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming many personal adversities, not to mention the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The association is proud to support these remarkable young people and we look forward to witnessing all they will achieve.”

In addition to the scholarship, each National Scholar will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference (NSC) and participate in college preparedness and other educational sessions.

The Horatio Alger Scholarship Program is wholly funded through private donations from association members and friends.