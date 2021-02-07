Bethel students named Masters of Manners for February

Submitted

February Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right, Lexi Owens, Kameron Fowler, Hudson Taylor, Willow Raunikar, Blaise Mullendore, Boston Ledgerwood, Bristol Robbins, Silas Wellman. Back Row: Ridley Cook, Chevelle Wills, Kaiden Ramsey, Calob Newby, Brooklynn Gamble, Ariel Hicks, Damien Ketcherside. Not Pictured is Sophia Koch. The students were recognized at school for having self-control and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.

Taylyn Speers, virtual kindergartner, was also named Master of Manners for the month of February.