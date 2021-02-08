Applications open for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants

Special to the News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is seeking applicants from schools and community organizations for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grants for the 2021-22 school year.

Each year, Oklahoma receives $14 million through the federally funded 21st CCLC program, which is dedicated exclusively to expanding learning opportunities for students, including before-school, after-school and summer learning. Through partnerships between local schools and community organizations, the state’s 102 programs offer enrichment activities that complement school-day learning and help students meet state and local achievement standards.

“Innovative instructional programs offered by our 21st Century Community Learning Centers are extremely important as we look to address learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, children need extra supports, including quality, academic-enrichment opportunities to supplement the traditional school day,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Among the opportunities the 21st CCLC program offers are literacy training and related educational development for families of students served by the community learning centers. The program is specifically designed to support students attending high-poverty, low-performing schools.

Community-based and other non-school organizations are encouraged to apply for 21st CCLC grants. A partnership with a local school district is required for eligibility. Local education agency applicants must demonstrate partnerships with community-based organizations. All applications must be completed and submitted online.

To learn more about the grant and how to apply, visit http://sde.ok.gov/sde/21cclc.

A letter of intent to apply is required by 3 p.m., Feb. 19. The application submission deadline is 3 p.m. on April 1.