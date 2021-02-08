Black History Month offers numerous events for OBU campus community

OBU

OBU’s Black Student Association, in partnership with Campus Life and other organizations around campus, is hosting numerous events during the month of February to commemorate Black History Month, an annual celebration of achievements honoring the rich contributions African American men and women have made to the United States and beyond.

The first event was held Friday, Feb. 5, and Jazz Poetry Night will take place Thursday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lower GC.

Monday evening, Feb. 15, BSA is sponsoring an event titled, “The Conversation: #BeingBlackatOBU.” The event takes place from 7 to 9:15 p.m. in the upper GC. Special guests include Brenda Palmer, special education teacher and social justice and equity sponsor at Westmoore High School, along with B.J. Glover, interim vice president of university culture at OBU.

Gospel Fest will take place Sunday, Feb. 21, beginning at 3 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. The event will feature music by the OBU Gospel Choir and student worship band 519 Collective, as well as others.

Monday, Feb. 22, Darryl Field, pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker for a special Black History Month lecture. The event takes place at 10 a.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium.

BSA will host a Black History Quiz Bowl Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the GC’s Gathering Room.

During the entire month of February, a graphic display will be available for viewing in the lower GC, highlighting influential black leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Clara Luper, Toni Morrison, Rev. John Reed, Jr. and Harry T. Burleigh. Stop by and learn more about their passion and achievements that have impacted Oklahoma, the United States and the world.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.