Shawnee, McLoud students named to OBU honor rolls

OBU

Eighty-Five Shawnee residents and two students from McLoud were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2020 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Karlie E. Norwood, a Finance major from McLoud; and the Bison Honor Roll included Victoria L. Schooler, a Biology major, McLoud.

For Shawnee students, the President’s Honor Roll included Samantha K. Baird, an Elementary Education major; Avery P. Baxter, a Psychology major; Rebecca A. Beshears, a Nursing major; Sarina R. Brothers, an Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education major; Cara E. Brunet, a Secondary English Education major; Catherine D. Burgess, a Musical Arts major; Mackenzie J. Camp, a Family and Community Service major, Family Life Track; Rachel B. Compton, an English major; Brooke E. Cooke, an Elementary Education major; Matthew A. Davis, a Political Science major; Brittley M. Dean, an Elementary Education major; Aurora M. Frisby, a Biology major; Evelyn R. Griffin, a Studio Art major; Preston R. Haire, a Management major; Christopher B. Hawkins, a Computer Science major; James H. Heath, a History major; Trinity F. Heffley, major undecided; Rylie M. Hickman, a Religion Bible major; Elizabeth J. Houghton, an International Business major; Seth D. Huebert, a Secondary Science Education major; Camryn G. Jensen, a Special Education and Elementary Education major; Kendra M. Johnson, a Theatre major; Dawson M. Jones, a Professional Accountancy major; Ariel S. Kim, a Christian Ministry major, Worship Ministry Emphasis; Jayden S. King, a Cross-Cultural Ministry major; William E. Larson, a Music Composition major; Kaeley B. Mastin, an Early Childhood Education major; Jacee K. Miller, a Communication Studies major; Destiny D. Mincher, an Elementary Education major; Sierra N. Potter, a Nursing major; Megan M. Presley, a Biochemistry major; Marley D. Reed, major undecided; Shelby B. Savage, a Health and Physical Education P-12 major; Jordan T. Schooler, an Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education major; Spencer R. Seeley, a Physics major; Lindsay B. Sigman, an Elementary Education major; Emily K. Simpson, a Family and Community Service major, Family Life Track; Nickolas L. Sitter, a Natural Science major; Kurt D. Smith, an Elementary Education major; Riley L. Smith, a Biochemistry major; Taylor M. Thompson, a Nursing major; Joshua L. White, a Graphic Design major; Mallory D. White, a Family and Community Service major, Family Life Track; Isaac S. Wilson, a Secondary English Education major.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Mataeo J. Anderson, a Biochemistry major; Emma L. Armstrong, a Psychology Pre-Counseling major; Alexandria R. Blevins, a Management major; Emily A. Brock, a Communication Studies major; Lane M. Cannon, a Professional Accountancy major; Chase A. Chester, a Professional Accountancy major; Chloe F. Chester, a Marketing major; Adrianna E. Climer, a Health and Human Performance major, Performance Non-Clinical Track; Seth J. Cody, a Biblical Studies major with an Emphasis in Bible and Theology; Micah D. Compton, a Global Marketplace Engagement major with an Emphasis in TESOL; Caitlin R. Corley, major undecided; Casey G. Cox, a Natural Science major; Emily E. Day, a Vocal Music Education major, Voice Certificate K-12; Andrew S. Floyd, a Psychology Pre-Counseling major; Lillian S. Fuller, an Elementary Education major; Alexis L. Gilliam, a Biochemistry major; Caleb J. Gray, a Physics major; Travis K. Holsten, a Nursing major; Shawn L. Kibbe, a Political Science major; Seth J. King, a Christian Ministry major with a Pastoral Ministry Emphasis; Alyssa R. Landes, a Family and Community Service major, Family Life Track; Kourtney L. Lester, an Art major; Austin W. Long, a Global Marketplace Engagement major with an Emphasis in Business; Madison D. Long, a Psychology major; Amanda L. Marquardt, a History major; Summer N. Moran, a Nursing major; Elizabeth A. Neal, an Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education major; Benjamin J. Payne, a Secondary English Education major; Spencer D. Price, a Marketing major; Brennan M. Roark, a Psychology Pre-Counseling major; Grace C. Rother, a Nursing major; Ethan L. Watson, a Sports and Recreation Management major; Jake D. Williams, a Biblical Studies major with an Emphasis in Biblical Studies; Zachary E. Young, a Biochemistry major.

The Bison Honor Roll included Alethea J. Anderson, major undecided; Zachary S. Blevins, a Sports and Recreation Management major; Bianca G. Chiareli, major undecided; Rebecca G. Hair, major undecided; Mickey L. Hall, a Criminal Justice major; Daniel King, major undecided; Rebecca E. Matthews, a Mathematics major; Skyler C. Smith, a Criminal Justice major.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C. For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.