Submitted

BISMARCK, ND — Dustin Tarbox, Tecumseh, Okla., graduated from Bismarck State College with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Energy Management in Fall 2020.

Fall graduates are eligible to participate in BSC's commencement ceremony on May 14, 2021.

Bismarck State College is North Dakota's Polytechnic Institution. For more information visit bismarckstate.edu.