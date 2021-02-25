Branch challenges students to rely on Christ during Feb. 24 chapel message

The Shawnee News-Star

William “Duce” Branch, assistant professor of preaching and Bible as well as undergraduate chapel coordinator for The College at Southeastern in Wake Forest, North Carolina, delivered the chapel message Feb. 24 in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. He taught from Revelation 3:7-13. Branch is also a Christian hip-hop artist known as “The Ambassador,” who has recorded independently and as a founding member of The Cross Movement.

Branch noted how God urges us to, “Rely on the loyal one in order to remain His faithful ones.”

“The loyalty of Christ is rooted, and is at the root of, our faithfulness to Christ,” he added.

He discussed how when we follow Jesus, we leave our past behind and place our loyalty and trust in Him.

“He knows about your weakness. Regardless of where you come from, regardless of where you live, regardless of who your parents are. Often, when you come to Christ, you start playing for the outsider or the visiting team.”

He also challenged students to live their lives for Christ and to show their faith through the manner in which they conduct themselves.

“There’s nothing that will say you don’t know Jesus, like not living like Jesus. Loyalty looks like doing what He says, and then telling people who He is.”

Branch began his studies at Philadelphia Biblical University (formerly Philadelphia College of Bible), ultimately graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Lancaster Bible College. He then earned a Master of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and is currently working toward a Ph.D. at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He went on to co-plant and co-pastor an urban church in North Philadelphia. He is married to Dean Michelle Branch and they have four children.

View this or other chapel messages at www.okbu.edu/student-life/spiritual-life/chapel-messages.