Danny Morgan named to SSC Rural Business Center position

The Shawnee News-Star

The Seminole State College Educational Foundation has announced the hiring of former state representative Danny Morgan to direct the SSC Rural Business and Resources Center (RBRC). The Center, established in 2004, is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to provide economic development assistance in the College’s five-county service area. Morgan will begin his work with the SSC Educational Foundation on March 20.

The RBRC has been led for the past 15 years by Larry Smith. Smith stepped down from the position in January, but he is remaining with the SSC Educational Foundation on a part-time basis to oversee special projects.

The RBRC assists business owners and individuals pursuing entrepreneurial projects by providing counseling services and directing them to other business resources. Additionally, the director serves as an economic development liaison for the Department of Commerce and Seminole State College with communities in Seminole, Pottawatomie, Lincoln, Okfuskee and Hughes counties.

“I’m excited about the people I’ll get to work with in this position,” Morgan said, “both people at the College and the entrepreneurs in the five-county service area.”

From 1981 to 2020, Morgan worked for his family’s small business Morgan Well Service in Prague. Morgan began his career in field operations and sales. He served as president of the company from 1995-2002 and served in the position again from 2012 to 2020.

Morgan was named to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2002. He served as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010. While in office, Morgan was the Vice Chairman of the Energy and Utility Regulation, the Vice Chairman of the Tax and Revenue Committee, a member of the Insurance Committee and a member of the Economic Development and Financial Services Committee. He was also a ranking member of the Appropriations and Budget Committee. He was named Legislator of the Year by both the Independent Insurance Agents of Oklahoma and the Rural Health Association. He concluded his time in office in 2012.

In 2014, Morgan was appointed to the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) by Gov. Mary Fallin. He served on the board for six years. In that time, he served as OERB Chairman, as well as the Chairman of the OERB Education Committee.

From 2016 to 2020, Morgan served on the Sustaining Oklahoma Energy Resources board.

He was selected as a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XVIII. He also was a board member of the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals.

“With Mr. Morgan’s background as a small business owner and state legislator, we believe he’ll be a great fit at the SSC Rural Business and Resources Center. We know he will be a valuable asset in helping businesses and communities in this area grow,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.