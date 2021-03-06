Potter awarded Nigh Leadership Scholarship

The Shawnee News-Star

Area Seminole State College student Hannah Potter of Seminole recently received the George and Donna Nigh Leadership Scholarship for 2021.

Potter received this public service scholarship through the Nigh Academy funded by the Oklahoma Legislature. Typically, the scholarships are provided to the scholars at the conclusion of a five-day Leadership Academy in Oklahoma City. Due to the challenges of COVID, the full-conference was not held this year. Instead, the honorees from each college gathered for a one-day virtual event to visit with each other and discuss their roles as student leaders.

“I’m very thankful that I had the opportunity to be a part of the virtual Nigh Academy event and that I was selected for this scholarship. It was awesome to listen to what my peers are doing to make changes on their campuses across the state,” said Potter.

Potter is a 2020 Varnum High School graduate. At SSC, she is a freshman member of the President’s Leadership Class.

The 1999 Oklahoma Legislature authorized the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to establish the George and Donna Nigh Scholarship Program. The goal of the scholarship is to provide opportunities to outstanding students who are preparing for careers in public service. Each student is selected and nominated by their institution's president and receive a one-time $1,000 Leadership Scholarship.

During the history of the academy, more than 600 students have been awarded the title of Nigh Scholar. Past students have become members of the State Legislature, county commissioners, mayors, city councilman, lawyers, doctors, teachers, federal and state officials, businessmen and higher education administrators and professors.