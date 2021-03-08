SSC hires Bray as nursing program director

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College recently named Crystal Bray as its Nursing Program Director. Bray served as a full-time nursing instructor for the College from 2010-2019. In 2019, she purchased Country Rose, a home décor, jewelry and clothing boutique in Seminole.

“It took about a year to get the business well established and running, but my first passion has always been nursing,” Bray said.

As Bray takes on her new role at SSC, her daughter Randi will take over the day-to-day operations of her business.

Bray received her Associate’s in Applied Science in Nursing from SSC, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville and her Master of Science in Nursing from Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City. She resides in Wetumka with her husband Roll and their two daughters, Randi and Allison.

As the Nursing Program Director, one of Bray’s goals is to create fast-track partnerships between SSC and state universities to create a clear path from an associate degree in nursing to a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is also exploring options to bring more online and night courses to the College’s LPN program, as well as online and night courses for a paramedic to RN program in the future.

“Being back at SSC feels like coming home. I look forward to working with the new staff in the department and sharing my passion for nursing with students,” Bray said.

Alongside her other duties, Bray will teach Pre-Nursing courses in the fall.

“Crystal’s expertise makes her more than capable of mentoring new instructors and inspiring a new generation of nurses,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said. “We’re very happy to have her back at the College.”

Bray’s predecessor, Linda Brown, served as the Interim Nursing Program Director for one year in a partnership with St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. Brown was hired when the College’s former Nursing Program Director and Health Sciences Chair Valarie Watts received active-duty orders from the Army Reserves for a 12-month deployment. Following her deployment, Watts resigned from the position.

Bray began her new role on March 1.