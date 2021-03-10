SSC recognizes five Students of the Month

The Shawnee News-Star

Five outstanding Seminole State College students were recently honored for the month of February. Each academic division selected one student to honor based on work ethic, academic standing and campus involvement. The students were awarded a certificate from the Academic Affairs Office, a gift certificate to use at the Student Union Grill and a special parking pass allowing them access to park in any spot on campus for a month.

Pictured left to right: Ayo Jones of Shawnee – Business and Education Division; Bethany Randall of Tecumseh – Language Arts and Humanities Division; Sierra Springer of Shawnee – Health Sciences Division; and Michael Adair of Ft. Gibson – STEM Division. Not pictured is AC Sloan, who was honored by the Social Sciences Division.