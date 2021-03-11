Students dissect sharks at Gordon Cooper Technology Center

A group of homeschool students had the opportunity to do some hands-on learning this week when they dissected sharks at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.

The students are all members of AIM Academy, run by Rhonda Ellard. They range in age from 6 to 13, and come from all over the area.

Two days out of each month, Ellard said, the students meet to do different activities relating to various topics. In April, the students will do STEM, and in May they will learn life skills such as cooking. The shark dissections, which were originally scheduled for February but pushed back because of the winter storm, are part of a life science topic.

A total of 18 students were able to take part over the course of two days, and GCTC's Tina Buckmaster led the dissections.

GCTC students also assisted, teaching about different organs in the sharks as well as about lab safety.

