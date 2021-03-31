SSC nursing students help with COVID vaccination efforts

Seminole State College

The Seminole State College Nursing program recently partnered with The Medicine Shoppe in Shawnee to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to hundreds of people. Under the direction of SSC Nursing Instructor Sheryl Denton, several nursing students have volunteered at the pharmacy.

“The students have done an outstanding job giving around 100 injections a day to the public,” Denton said.

Students have been eager to lend a hand with the vaccination process. Many of the students gave up time during spring break to assist with injections.

“This effort speaks volumes about the type of dedicated, caring nursing students we have at Seminole State College,” SSC Nursing Program Director Crystal Bray said.

To date, the nursing students have administered more than 850 injections to the citizens of Shawnee and surrounding areas.