OBU's 'Celebrate Excellence’ event recognizes 20 outstanding seniors

OBU

OBU will honor 20 outstanding seniors during its “Celebrate Excellence” event Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. The students will be recognized for their dedication to excellence in personal, academic and spiritual disciplines. Members of the campus community and the public are invited to attend.

The group of outstanding seniors were nominated by faculty and selected as honorees. This group would have traditionally been honored in early December during the University’s Hanging of the Green event. However, that event did not take place this academic year due to calendar adjustments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the fall semester concluding before Thanksgiving.

Outstanding senior women being recognized include Sadye Booz, Taryn Burks, Rachel Compton, Brooklyn James, Katie Logan, Christin Muller, Laina Poe, Laura Stewart, Afton Urton and Catalina Zacarias.

Outstanding senior men being recognized include Jordan Atkins, Gage Bullard, Keegan Caldwell, Zach Evans, Temesgen Hands, Tyler Koonce, Tyler Smothers, Jonathan Soder, Michael Stewart and Garrett Wheeler.

All in attendance are asked to maintain physical distancing according to the markings on the floor in front of each seat in Potter Auditorium. Temperature check screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the south entrance of Raley Chapel. The honorees, along with their family and guests, will be in reserved seating in groups toward the front of the auditorium.