SSC President’s Leadership Class attends OKC Philharmonic event

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class attended the OKC Philharmonic Pops Series presentation of “The Music of Queen” April 2 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City. With a reduced number of symphonic performers and an audience of one-tenth of the Civic Center’s capacity, the students were able to experience the musical performance – combining classical and rock – in a socially-distanced setting.