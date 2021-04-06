EDUCATION

SSC President’s Leadership Class attends OKC Philharmonic event

The Shawnee News-Star
Kaitlyn Matlock of Lexington and Tiffany Maxey of Catoosa prepare for the start of the show in the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre.

 

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class attended the OKC Philharmonic Pops Series presentation of “The Music of Queen” April 2 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.  With a reduced number of symphonic performers and an audience of one-tenth of the Civic Center’s capacity, the students were able to experience the musical performance – combining classical and rock – in a socially-distanced setting. 