Fullbright appointed Director of Admissions at OBU

OBU has appointed Kalyn Fullbright to serve as director of admissions.

She previously served as assistant director of admissions for prospective student experience.

Fullbright graduated from OBU with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies with a minor in marketing. She then earned a Master of Arts in higher education from John Brown University.

She joined OBU’s admissions team in June 2016 as an admissions counselor, serving prospective students in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties while being part of the team that recruited the second largest class in University history. At the beginning of 2018, she began serving as event coordinator for the Office of Admissions. She was named assistant director of admissions for the prospective student experience in November 2019.

Fullbright is honored for the opportunity to lead the admissions team.

“I am so excited for this transition and humbled to lead the admissions team as we work to recruit the next generation of Bison,” she said. “During my first visit to campus nearly 10 years ago, it was made clear that the faculty and staff would support and challenge me over the next four years. In my work on the admissions team at OBU, I love that I can in turn demonstrate how we are still supporting and challenging students for the glory of God.”

Fullbright looks forward to the work and to the challenge of reaching future recruiting classes, sharing the story of how an OBU education can transform their lives just as it did for her.

“I am excited to serve in this role where I can continue encouraging students and families as they make their college decision. I love the OBU community deeply and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to see the Lord work on Bison Hill.”

Will Brantley, vice president for enrollment management, is excited for the future with Fullbright leading the admissions team.

“I’m thrilled to have Kalyn Fullbright leading our admissions team,” he said. “She has a proven track record of success in her time working in admissions at OBU. She loves the Lord and seeks to honor Him in everything she does. She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. I’m confident that our admissions team will have great success with her as director. Our best days are in front of us.”

