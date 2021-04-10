Bethel Lower Elementary announces Masters of Manners

The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel Lower Elementary recently announced Masters of Manners students.

April Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row, from left to right, Camille Winkler, Olivia Harris, Hadlee Wilcox, Jace Cloud, Scarlett Foote, Kendall Wiens, Rhianna Schnitker, Kate King. Back Row: Legend Baker, Madison Foote, Landen Karr, Jaxon Gideon, Rex Boughner, Rylee Willis, Brendan Cloud, Jimmie Petty. They were recognized last week at school for respecting differences and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.

Easton Lees, virtual kindergartener, was also named Master of Manners for the month of April.