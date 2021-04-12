Bethel honors student nominees

Bethel Lower Elementary

Bethel Lower Elementary has announced its Masonic Student of Today nominees and recipients for the Shawnee Composite Lodge No 107. Second grade students were nominated by their classroom teachers, school counselor, and pull-out teachers. Scholarship, leadership, and the overcoming of special circumstances were considered with each nomination. Allie Hays and Romeo Schnitker were Bethel's recipients.

The Shawnee Composite Lodge No 107 will host a live Facebook presentation for them on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. At school, the students received giant candy bars and balloons.