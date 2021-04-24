SSC/BancFirst Student Bank Board participants visit aquarium

SSC

Seminole State College Business and Industry recently hosted a trip to the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks for area high school seniors participating in the SSC/BancFirst Student Bank Board program.

The students took two educational classes during their Aquarium tour and enjoyed Hideaway Pizza for lunch outside in the Picnic Grove area of the Gathering Place in Tulsa. These students represent three area BancFirst Student Bank Boards: Prague, Meeker and Stroud.

The students were selected for the Boards based on ACT scores, academics, attendance, and citizenship. Students from Prague, Paden, Stroud, Davenport, Depew, and Meeker participated in this year-long program. Student Board members have attended monthly meetings at their host bank with various speakers and educational programs focusing on personal finance, banking, economics, and business.

SSC provides a transferable college credit in Business Leadership completely free of tuition and fees for students who successfully complete the course and Bank Board requirements. For area high school juniors desiring more information about this program, contact your high school counselor, or Seminole State College at (405) 382-9950 ext. 261.