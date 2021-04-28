OBU students Assist C2 Embroidery & Vinyl with digital marketing

OBU Marketing Students

Three marketing students from Oklahoma Baptist University were able to help C2 Embroidery and Vinyl with their digital marketing through a micro-internship. These students, Dakota Jones, Lydia Birkes, and Robert Lolofie, took an Internet and Digital Marketing class taught by Dr. Daryl Green in the spring semester of 2021.

They partnered with C2 Embroidery and Vinyl, which is a small business that provides services for all types of business, personal, and gifting needs. They can embroider hats, jackets, shirts, patches, keychains and so much more. C2 provides large and small format color printing, cutting, and laminating for business and personal banners, paper, canvas, vinyl, magnets, and stickers in all shapes and sizes. They offer a personal designer service to make whatever design fits the customer's needs. The students teamed up with Kim and Nathan Elliott, the owners and operators of C2. The students were able to accomplish these goals by providing social media post that showed C2’s brand, product, and by creating an ad campaign. With these post and ads, the students were able to create awareness for their client and help them grow on the internet platform.

“C2 gave me insight on how a small business works, they were great to work with and they gave us valuable knowledge for our futures,” said Jones.

“It was really nice working with Kim and Nathan, they are really great people who love the Lord,” said Birkes. “They gave us real life experiences and welcome us to their church and college group.”

With the digital marketing analysis and research put into this micro-internship, the students were able to learn how to accurately assist their client with digital marketing needs, expand their knowledge in digital marketing, and learn what their future careers might hold.

For more information on C2 Embroidery & Vinyl, visit www.c2embroideryandvinyl.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram. For more information of the Paul Dickinson College of Business at Oklahoma Baptist University, visit www.okbu.edu/business.