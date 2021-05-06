SSC honors alumni and former president at Spring recognition banquet

SSC

The Seminole State College Educational Foundation honored four outstanding former students with induction into the SSC Alumni Hall of Fame and presented former SSC President Dr. Jim Cook with the Distinguished Service Award at its 26th Annual Spring Recognition Banquet on April 29.

The four former students inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame were Heather Annis, Brooke Case, Holly Hanan and Will Hunt. SSC Alumni Hall of Fame honorees are selected for their achievements while attending the college and contributions they have made in their professional careers. Nominations are accepted each year from faculty, staff, members of the SSC Educational Foundation and the public for induction.

The event raised more than $37,000 for the SSC Educational Foundation. The foundation was established in 1972 to “supply aid for charitable, benevolent, educational, scientific and literary purposes,” according to its articles of incorporation. During the 2020-2021 academic year, nearly $90,000 in scholarships were awarded to SSC students by the foundation.

Attendees this year were limited to friends and family of the honorees in an effort to maintain social distancing. The event was broadcast via Facebook Live and on the College’s website, sscok.edu, for anyone unable to attend.

“While we missed seeing the large crowd of campus and community supporters who usually attend this event, we were very pleased to be able to bring the honorees together with their close family and friends for a wonderful evening celebrating this College,” SSC President Reynolds said.